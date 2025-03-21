﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Air China resumes flight from Chengdu to Tokyo

Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0
The air route linking Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Japan's Tokyo resumed on Friday morning.
Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0

The air route linking Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Japan's Tokyo resumed on Friday morning.

CA459 operated by Air China left for Narita International Airport carrying 139 passengers.

According to Air China, three round trips are scheduled each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Using an Airbus A320 aircraft, the outbound flight departs at 10:20am local time, arriving in Tokyo at 3:50pm The return flight leaves the Japanese capital at 5:30pm local time before landing in the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 10:50pm.

The air route between Chengdu and Tokyo was launched in June 2011 but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summer and autumn, the flight frequency will be increased to five round trips a week, said Lu Jiangkuan of Air China.

Chengdu is home to many Japanese enterprises. Figures from the city's commerce bureau showed that between 2019 and 2023, the accumulated imports and exports between Chengdu and Japan reached 176.4 billion yuan (US$24.3 billion). It is hoped that the resumption of air flights could further facilitate trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Chengdu and Tokyo.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Chengdu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     