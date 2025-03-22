﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China to lift hukou-based marriage registration restrictions nationwide

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0
China will soon offer nationwide access to its cross-regional marriage registration service, following a recent revision of the regulations governing marriage registration.
Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0

China will soon offer nationwide access to its cross-regional marriage registration service, following a recent revision of the regulations governing marriage registration, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Saturday.

Under the new rules, couples will no longer need to register marriages in the location of their hukou, which is permanent household registration. Instead, they will be able to choose a registry office in the habitual residence of either party, removing a significant logistical barrier.

This reform is aimed at addressing the needs of people who live or work away from their registered hometowns, particularly younger generations. Previously, couples had to return to their hukou location for marriage registration, which created travel and financial difficulties.

According to the latest national census, about 493 million Chinese people lived away from their hukou location in 2020, an 88.52 percent increase from a decade earlier.

A pilot program for inter-provincial marriage registration began in June 2021 and was gradually expanded to 21 provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Inner Mongolia. By February 2025, approximately 492,000 couples had benefited from the program.

The reform was made possible through the digitalization of the marriage registration system. A national marriage information database has been established, enabling civil affairs agencies nationwide to share data seamlessly.

To streamline the process further, the Ministry of Civil Affairs plans to improve digital infrastructure for online appointments and inter-provincial data verification, ensuring a smoother experience for couples across the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     