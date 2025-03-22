﻿
News / Nation

New flight route between China's Guangzhou, Indonesia's Surabaya officially launched

Xinhua
  15:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-22
A direct flight route linking Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, with Surabaya, the capital of the Indonesian province of East Java, was launched on Friday.
Xinhua
  15:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0

A direct flight route linking Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, with Surabaya, the capital of the Indonesian province of East Java, was launched on Friday.

Passengers departed from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on the route's inaugural flight and arrived at Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, a satellite city of Surabaya, at 9:55pm local time on Friday after five hours and 40 minutes. The flight route is operated by China Southern Airlines.

The inaugural flight was welcomed with a grand water salute at Juanda International Airport, attended by Indonesian government officials, Chinese diplomats, and airport representatives. Passengers were greeted with cultural performances and special souvenirs, symbolizing the strong ties between the two nations.

"The Guangzhou-Surabaya route is operated using an Airbus A321 aircraft with a frequency of four times a week," General Manager of China Southern Airlines Jakarta Branch, Wang Hongxiong, said in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, Guangzhou to Surabaya flights with China Southern Airlines are available every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, flights from Surabaya to Guangzhou are available every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

"As the first mainland city in China to have direct flights to Surabaya, Guangzhou leverages the advantages of Baiyun International Airport as a major flight hub connecting the whole of China," Wang said.

He went on to say that the new route is not only to create a fast lane for travel between China and Surabaya, but also to further strengthen in-depth cooperation in trade, tourism and culture.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
