|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China still faces TB prevention challenges despite steady incidence decline

Xinhua
  17:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0
The incidence rate of tuberculosis in China has declined by 3 percent annually since 2021, but challenges with the disease prevention and control persist.
Xinhua
  17:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0

The incidence rate of tuberculosis in China has declined by 3 percent annually since 2021, but challenges with the disease prevention and control persist.

Liu Qing, a senior official of infectious disease with the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, revealed that the mortality rate of TB has maintained a low level. However, China still struggles to contain one of the world's most fatal infectious diseases, with the number of TB patients still high globally.

There is still an imbalance of TB incidence and prevention among different regions, and efforts need to be intensified for the timely identification of patients, Liu said at an event marking World Tuberculosis Day 2025, which fell on Monday.

Amid the challenging situation, Chinese experts have called for greater efforts to improve TB prevention, including better legislation, early screening for patients without symptoms and the application of new diagnostic technologies.

China has made notable progress in curbing the infectious disease. The incidence and mortality rates of TB in China had dropped 30 percent compared with 2012, according to a national plan for TB prevention and treatment that was issued in November 2024.

It aims to reduce the TB incidence rate to below 50 per 100,000 by 2025 and below 43 per 100,000 by 2030, as per the plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     