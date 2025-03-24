Chinese premier meets US Senator Steve Daines

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday met with US Senator Steve Daines and some American business people, who are here to attend the China Development Forum 2025.

Noting that the development of China-US relations has reached a new important juncture, Li said that history has proven that both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Both sides should choose dialogue rather than confrontation, and choose win-win cooperation instead of a zero-sum game.

It is hoped that the United States will work with China to engage in candid communication, and build trust and clear up misgivings in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. They should deepen pragmatic cooperation, and work together to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of relations, he said.

Li pointed out that economic and trade cooperation is an important foundation of China-US relations. Over the past few decades, the fruitful economic and trade cooperation achieved between China and the United States is the result of joint efforts of both sides and should be cherished.

The more difficulties bilateral relations face, the more important it is to safeguard and develop China-US economic and trade cooperation, said the premier.

Li said that nobody has to gain from a trade war, and no country can achieve development and prosperity through imposing tariffs. He called on the two countries to solve problems, such as trade imbalance, by making the pie of cooperation bigger.

"China always welcomes companies from all over the world, including the United States, to share development opportunities in China, and will actively address their legitimate demands, treat domestic and foreign companies as equals, and continue to foster a sound business environment," Li said.

People from the American side said that great changes have taken place in China in recent decades. US companies actively participate in and support China's development, and are willing to continue investing in China, strengthen dialogue and cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and strive to promote the sustainable development of bilateral relations.