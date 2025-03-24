China's 'century baby' dies from sudden cardiac arrest at 25

A Chinese woman born at exactly midnight on January 1, 2000, and hailed as the "century baby," passed away on March 9 at the age of just 25.

The woman's mother announced her passing in an obituary on Monday. She revealed that her daughter, nicknamed Qianqian, died from sudden cardiac arrest, an unexpected event.

The mother said Qianqian was working in the music industry in north China's Tianjin City. She developed a fever and abdominal pain on March 3 and returned to her birthplace Changzhi, northern Shanxi Province, for medical treatment on March 8. She suddenly fell into a coma on March 9 and was pronounced dead later that night.

According to her mother, on the night of December 31, 1999, at 11:59pm, as people were counting down to the new millennium, Qianqian was born precisely at midnight, earning the title of "century baby."