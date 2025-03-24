|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China's 'century baby' dies from sudden cardiac arrest at 25

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  19:08 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0
A Chinese woman born at exactly midnight on January 1, 2000, and hailed as the "century baby," passed away on March 9 at the age of 25.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  19:08 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0
China's 'century baby' dies from sudden cardiac arrest at 25
Ti Gong

The "century baby" nicknamed Qianqian

A Chinese woman born at exactly midnight on January 1, 2000, and hailed as the "century baby," passed away on March 9 at the age of just 25.

The woman's mother announced her passing in an obituary on Monday. She revealed that her daughter, nicknamed Qianqian, died from sudden cardiac arrest, an unexpected event.

The mother said Qianqian was working in the music industry in north China's Tianjin City. She developed a fever and abdominal pain on March 3 and returned to her birthplace Changzhi, northern Shanxi Province, for medical treatment on March 8. She suddenly fell into a coma on March 9 and was pronounced dead later that night.

According to her mother, on the night of December 31, 1999, at 11:59pm, as people were counting down to the new millennium, Qianqian was born precisely at midnight, earning the title of "century baby."

China's 'century baby' dies from sudden cardiac arrest at 25

A news report on the birth of the "century baby".

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Tianjin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     