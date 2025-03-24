Boao forum's venue island a pioneer in low-carbon development

On Dongyu Island, the near-zero carbon demo zone is redefining harmony between humanity and nature-reshaping modern living by integrating technology with sustainable development.

As the sea breeze flows over the permanent site of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia, the photovoltaic array radiates a gentle glow, and flower-shaped wind turbines spin, generating green electricity for nearby buildings.

On Dongyu Island in south China's Hainan Province, the near-zero carbon demonstration zone is redefining harmony between humanity and nature-reshaping modern living by integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable development. A simple QR code unlocks a zero-carbon coffee experience, where a robotic arm brews coffee using clean energy. An advanced recycling cube sorts materials and converts them into "carbon credits," which can be exchanged for eco-friendly rewards.

Green, eco-friendly Spanning 190 hectares, the zone focuses on three key strategies: green building renovation, renewable energy utilization, and eco-friendly transportation.

Since the renovation of infrastructure in the demonstration zone in 2022, this area has proven how technological innovation and urban renovation can shape a low-carbon future, paving the way for sustainable development, particularly in tropical regions worldwide. According to Liu Hongwen, an engineer from COSCO SHIPPING Boao Co., Ltd.'s digital transformation and technological innovation department, these efforts have led to a drastic reduction in carbon dioxide emissions -- from 12,000 tonnes in 2019 to just 470 tonnes in 2024, a 96.2 percent decrease.