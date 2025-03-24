China's customs maintains intense crackdown on fentanyl-related substances smuggling

China has upheld strict regulation and adopted comprehensive measures to maintain an intense crackdown on the smuggling of fentanyl-related substances, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Monday.

The measures include strengthening the analysis and assessment of smuggling risks related to fentanyl-related substances and increasing inspection and control efforts, said an official with the GAC in response to a media inquiry.

The customs authorities have enhanced the use of CT and X-ray inspection equipment, upgraded intelligent image analysis algorithms to more accurately detect concealment, and strengthened frontline personnel training, said the official.

Fentanyl and its related substances with medicinal properties, including alfentanil, remifentanil and sufentanil, are managed as narcotic drugs under the 2013 edition of the catalogue of narcotic drugs.

According to China's drug administration law, the import and export of narcotic and psychotropic drugs within the scope specified by the country require licenses issued by the national medical product regulatory authorities, said the official.

Individuals carrying narcotic or psychotropic drugs across borders for medical treatment must present a medical certificate issued by a health care institution, as well as a personal identification, according to relevant regulations.

In 2019, China included all fentanyl-related substances in its supplementary list of controlled narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with non-medical use, and managed them as non-medical narcotic and psychotropic substances.

According to regulations issued by the Ministry of Public Security, it is prohibited for any entity or individual to produce, sell, transport, use, store, or import and export such substances.