﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

AI pediatrician to enter more grassroots hospitals in China

Xinhua
  00:14 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0
An AI pediatrician is expected to enter more grassroots hospitals in China, as it has won widespread recognition since its debut at Beijing Children's Hospital in February.
Xinhua
  00:14 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0

An artificial intelligence (AI) pediatrician is expected to enter more grassroots hospitals in China, as it has won widespread recognition since its debut at Beijing Children's Hospital in February.

The hospital unveiled the country's first pediatric large-scale AI model under the name "Futang·Baichuan" this week, introducing two AI-powered applications — the AI Pediatrician Basic Version and the Expert Version.

The applications will be deployed in medical centers and community hospitals across Beijing as well as over 150 county-level hospitals in neighboring Hebei Province, according to the developer.

The model features a robust knowledge system for common and rare childhood diseases, leveraging pediatric "evidence-based medicine" to generate personalized diagnosis and treatment plans.

Trained on clinical expertise from more than 300 renowned specialists at the hospital and decades of high-quality medical records, it excels in clinical reasoning, multi-modal processing, and multi-round chatting.

When interacting with patients' parents, it can autonomously conduct multi-round inquiries and engage in communication patiently.

"The Basic Version targets daily pediatric care, empowering grassroots clinicians, while the Expert Version addresses complex and rare diseases to enhance decision-making efficiency," said Ni Xin, head of Beijing Children's Hospital.

Ni gave an example. The Basic Version can differentiate early symptoms of viral encephalitis — often mistaken for the common cold — to prompt timely testing and reduce misdiagnosis risks.

Since February 13, the Expert Version has entered operation and participated in over 10 multidisciplinary consultations. Its diagnostic alignment with expert decisions reached 95 percent.

Developed by the hospital in collaboration with two technology companies Baichuan AI and Xiaoerfang, the AI pediatrician stems from a tripartite partnership established on August 28, 2023, which aims to advance pediatric AI models and expand equitable access to high-quality pediatric health care through innovative technologies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     