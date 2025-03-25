Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol of waters near Kinmen

The Fujian coast guard on Tuesday conducted a routine law enforcement patrol in the waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, according to a spokesperson for a regional bureau of the China Coast Guard.

Since March, a Fujian coast guard fleet has been deployed to conduct continuous law enforcement patrols in the waters near Kinmen, enhancing maritime management.

The operation aims to safeguard the legitimate rights, interests and safety of Chinese fisherfolks, including those from Taiwan, while ensuring the order of navigation and operations in Xiamen-Kinmen waters.