Boao establishes zero-carbon zone in pursuit of sustainable development

China's Boao has announced the establishment of its first zero-carbon zone, a significant step forward in the country's pursuit of low-carbon development, according to authorities in Hainan.

One expert has said that the achievement is a pioneering example for global carbon reduction efforts, and underscores China's commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable development.

Spanning about 190 hectares, the demonstration zone includes Dongyu Island, which is the permanent site of the annual Boao Forum for Asia conference.

By focusing on green building renovation and renewable energy adoption, the demonstration zone has successfully reduced carbon dioxide emissions from buildings and other infrastructure from 11,300 tons in 2019 to zero tons in 2024, according to data from local authorities.

Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

Asia is rapidly advancing in emerging green technology, positioning itself as a potential leader in such fields as advanced battery materials and biodegradable plastic, boosted by strong industrial capabilities and policy support, according to a report released on Tuesday by the BFA.

China is at the forefront of Asia's expanding green hydrogen industry and now sources 85 percent of its new energy capacity from renewables, according to the report.

Asia's largest emitters, including China, have set ambitious climate targets, the report notes. It says that according to the United Nations Environment Programme, China and India have been assessed as likely to meet their current 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions targets with their existing policies.