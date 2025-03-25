Chinese and American families who touched millions online finally meet in Shanghai

The Chinese and American families, whose heartwarming photo exchange went viral on Chinese social media platform Rednote, or Xiaohongshu, in January, finally met in person on March 22 in Shanghai.

Shanghai-based content creator "Rong Rong" shared a reunion video on Rednote, capturing the moment she and her family welcomed Neumann Brecken and his family at the airport with a specially made banner featuring a picture of Brecken's family.

Neumann Brecken, a 31-year-old real estate agent from Mississippi, became an unexpected online sensation in January after joining Rednote, a platform where many "TikTok refugees" thronged. On January 14, he posted a photo of himself holding his daughter with the caption:

"Hello from America! Hello everyone! This is myself and my daughter saying hello to all and looking forward to the new friends we make across the sea!"