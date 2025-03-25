Chinese and American families who touched millions online finally meet in Shanghai
The Chinese and American families, whose heartwarming photo exchange went viral on Chinese social media platform Rednote, or Xiaohongshu, in January, finally met in person on March 22 in Shanghai.
Shanghai-based content creator "Rong Rong" shared a reunion video on Rednote, capturing the moment she and her family welcomed Neumann Brecken and his family at the airport with a specially made banner featuring a picture of Brecken's family.
Neumann Brecken, a 31-year-old real estate agent from Mississippi, became an unexpected online sensation in January after joining Rednote, a platform where many "TikTok refugees" thronged. On January 14, he posted a photo of himself holding his daughter with the caption:
"Hello from America! Hello everyone! This is myself and my daughter saying hello to all and looking forward to the new friends we make across the sea!"
His simple yet heartfelt message struck a chord with netizens in both China and the United States. Many responded by sharing their own family photos, including Rong Rong, who posted a picture of her family at a supermarket.
Brecken's post soon gained traction on Rednote, racking up over 7.9 million views, 120,000 likes, and 17,000 comments. The story then spread beyond the platform, making its way onto X, formerly Twitter, where a user captioned it: "Isn't this just how the world is supposed to be?" That post also went viral, amassing over 377,000 likes.
Following the online buzz, Rong Rong and Brecken stayed in touch, and the idea of visiting China soon turned into reality. On February 26, Brecken excitedly announced on Rednote that he had obtained a Chinese visa.
After a 15-hour flight, the Brecken family landed in Shanghai on March 22, where an emotional moment unfolded – their toddlers, Rong Rong's 19-month-old daughter and Brecken's 16-month-old daughter, met for the first time and instantly bonded over shared snacks.
The families exchanged thoughtful gifts at the airport, symbolizing their friendship. The Breckens gifted hoodies printed with the Chinese phrase "Let's be friends" and a butterfly orchid, a symbol of friendship. In return, Rong Rong's family presented flowers and traditional delicacies qingtuan and zongzi, signifying unity and togetherness.
Since their arrival, the two families have been making unforgettable memories together, enjoying a cruise on the Huangpu River and a fun-filled day at Shanghai Disneyland.