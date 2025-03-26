Infiniti sues singer Leehom Wang over contract dispute

Automaker Dongfeng Infiniti is suing singer Leehom Wang and his company, Xidong Music, over a financial dispute tied to what became one of the shortest brand endorsements in auto history.

Shanghai's Jinshan District People's Court will hear the case on April 28, according to corporate filings.

Infiniti appointed Wang as its brand ambassador on December 16, 2021, the same day he attended the launch event for the Infiniti QX60 in Guangzhou. However, controversy erupted on December 17 when Wang's ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, accused him of infidelity and mistreatment, triggering a public outcry.

Infiniti swiftly terminated its partnership with Wang on December 18, ending what became known as the "shortest endorsement in auto history" at just 35 hours.

Dongfeng Infiniti is a joint venture between China's Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Japan's Nissan Motor Co. Once a rising luxury brand in China, Infiniti has struggled in recent years. Sales have plunged from a 2017 peak of 48,000 units to under 6,000 in 2023.