Lai Ching-te's 17 strategies expose true nature of terror, dictatorship: mainland spokesperson

Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's 17 strategies lay bare his vile character, which is against peace, dialogue, democracy and humanity, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lai's words and actions are aimed at inciting opposition to and confrontation with the mainland, and obstructing exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

"He just wants to wield political terror and impose dictatorship on the island," Chen told reporters at a press conference in Beijing.

Highlighting the consistent progress in cross-Strait relations over the past decades, Chen said that Lai's recent portrayal of the mainland as a "hostile external force" was a significant historical regression and a provocative act toward the mainland, which has escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Chen emphasized that this reinforces Lai's role as a "spoiler of peace and instigator of crisis across the Strait."

"We will not tolerate or excuse any actions that harm the rights and interests of the people in Taiwan, undermine the development of cross-Strait relations, or threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Chen added, pledging to firmly counter and impose severe penalties against such actions.

He urged fellow compatriots in Taiwan to resist the regressive actions of Lai and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities from the standpoint of protecting their own rights and interests and maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

According to Chen, Lai and the DPP authorities' attempts to overhaul legislation on the island are merely efforts to confer special privileges to further suppress political opponents.

Recently, schemes to hinder cross-Strait personnel exchanges and the resumption of tourism have intensified, involving the suppression and persecution of groups and individuals in Taiwan who support these exchanges, as well as intimidation of Taiwan compatriots seeking to apply for mainland certifications.

Restrictions on academic collaboration with certain mainland universities have also seen a marked increase.

Evidence clearly shows that Lai and the DPP authorities represent the greatest obstacle to cross-Strait interactions and pose the most significant risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Chen stated.

He further stressed that regardless of any interference or obstacles, communication between both sides of the Taiwan Strait cannot be halted, interrupted, or diminished.

"We hope compatriots in Taiwan will join us in eliminating disruptions, overcoming barriers, and promoting exchanges and cooperation across various fields, thereby advancing cross-Strait relations and enhancing the well-being of people on both sides," Chen concluded.