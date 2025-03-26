﻿
News / Nation

US urged to stop abusing sanctions lists to unjustifiably suppress Chinese companies: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  20:57 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
China urges the United States to stop overstretching the concept of national security, stop politicizing trade and sci-tech issues, and stop abusing various sanctions lists to unjustifiably suppress Chinese companies, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also said that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant question that the United States has placed dozens of Chinese entities on the US Department of Commerce's export restriction list.

Guo said that the US action is an abuse of its entity list and other export controls. The US falsely accuses China of "activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy" and uses it as an excuse to impose illicit unilateral sanctions.

The US action is typical hegemonism and gravely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations. It seriously harms the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, and undermines the stability of the global production and supply chains, said Guo, adding that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this.

"We urge the US side to stop overstretching the concept of national security, stop politicizing, instrumentalizing and weaponizing sci-tech and trade issues," the spokesperson noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
