News / Nation

Chinese mainland denounces certain countries' unwarranted comments on Taiwan question

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to certain countries' unwarranted comments on the Taiwan question, which interfered in China's internal affairs.
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to certain countries' unwarranted comments on the Taiwan question, which grossly interfered in China's internal affairs.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference while responding to a query regarding the joint statement of the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which expressed support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China. This is the real status quo of the Taiwan Strait," he said, adding that by stubbornly sticking to "Taiwan independence," Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are the disruptors of the status quo and the biggest source of turmoil undermining peace and stability in the Strait.

Relevant countries should strictly adhere to the one-China principle and support China's peaceful reunification if they really hope for peace and stability in the Strait, rather than challenge the principle and stir up trouble over the Taiwan question, Chen said.

On another query concerning Taiwan's purchase of arms from the United States, the spokesperson expressed firm opposition to any form of US-Taiwan military exchange, and urged the US side to stop arming Taiwan.

"As the DPP authorities squander the hard-earned money of the people to buy arms from the United States, disaster also comes along," Chen said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
