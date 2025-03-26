|   
News / Nation

4.2-magnitude quake rocks Hebei in north China, tremor felt in Beijing

Xinhua
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the county of Yongqing in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province at 1:21am Wednesday (Beijing Time).
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the county of Yongqing in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, at 1:21am Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 39.42 degrees north latitude and 116.60 degrees east longitude. The quake hit at a depth of 20 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

The epicenter is located 13 km from Beijing. Notably, many residents in the national capital had received an earthquake early warning alert. The earthquake was felt in most parts of Beijing, including the districts of Daxing, Fengtai, Tongzhou and Haidian. No casualties were reported.

According to the Beijing Earthquake Agency, the municipal government has dispatched work teams to the areas where the earthquake was strongly felt, to assist local authorities in carrying out emergency response work.

Communication links, power supply and road traffic remained normal Wednesday morning in the quake-hit area in Langfang. No casualties and damage to property have been reported. The municipal emergency management department has sent staff to the epicenter area to carry out inspection work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
