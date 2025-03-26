Mainland launches online platform to report 'Taiwan independence' activities
12:22 UTC+8, 2025-03-26 0
The Chinese mainland has launched an online platform for the public to report vile acts by those advocating "Taiwan independence" and their accomplices in persecuting Taiwan compatriots, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
The reporting section, added to the official website of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday, is intended to hold key "Taiwan independence" separatists accountable, according to Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the office.
