Investigation report released for deadly bridge collapse in Shaanxi

A bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which left 62 people dead or missing, was caused by mountain torrents and regional flooding, according to an investigation report released on Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 19, 2024, involving a highway bridge in Zhashui County in the city of Shangluo, causing 25 vehicles to plunge into the river below, according to the report approved by an investigation and evaluation team comprising departments such as the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The disaster was triggered by mountain torrents and regional flooding, which caused large floating debris, such as timber, to accumulate at the bridge piers, the report said. The combined pressure from the flowing water and the debris exceeded the piers' load-bearing capacity, leading to the breakage of the bridge piers and collapse of the entire bridge structure, according to the report.

The collapse has also exposed issues related to the construction management, design, construction, supervision, and river regulation of highway bridges, the report said.

The bridge collapse resulted in direct economic losses of approximately 158 million yuan (US$22 million), according to the report.

It added that the provincial disciplinary inspection and supervisory commission, in accordance with laws and regulations, held those responsible for the disaster accountable.