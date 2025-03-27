|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Investigation report released for deadly bridge collapse in Shaanxi

Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
A bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which left 62 people dead or missing, was caused by mountain torrents and regional flooding.
Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

A bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which left 62 people dead or missing, was caused by mountain torrents and regional flooding, according to an investigation report released on Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 19, 2024, involving a highway bridge in Zhashui County in the city of Shangluo, causing 25 vehicles to plunge into the river below, according to the report approved by an investigation and evaluation team comprising departments such as the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The disaster was triggered by mountain torrents and regional flooding, which caused large floating debris, such as timber, to accumulate at the bridge piers, the report said. The combined pressure from the flowing water and the debris exceeded the piers' load-bearing capacity, leading to the breakage of the bridge piers and collapse of the entire bridge structure, according to the report.

The collapse has also exposed issues related to the construction management, design, construction, supervision, and river regulation of highway bridges, the report said.

The bridge collapse resulted in direct economic losses of approximately 158 million yuan (US$22 million), according to the report.

It added that the provincial disciplinary inspection and supervisory commission, in accordance with laws and regulations, held those responsible for the disaster accountable.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     