Coffee industry is brewing in tea heartland Pu'er
20:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-27 0
When people hear "Pu'er," they think of its famous Pu'er tea. But here, the coffee is an even bigger surprise! "Coffee + Tourism," "Coffee + Culture," Pear White Blossom Latte, Sour Papaya Coffee, a growing variety of innovative coffee experiences is emerging in China's coffee capital, where the enticing aroma of freshly brewed coffee is making its way across the world.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
