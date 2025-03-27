|   
News / Nation

China to advance follow-up procedures of WTO case after US accepts tariff consultations

China will proceed with its WTO case against the US over extra tariffs after the US agreed to consultations.
China will proceed with follow-up procedures of its World Trade Organization (WTO) case against the United States for imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods after the United States agreed to consultations under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.

The United States agreed to consultations on March 14, and China will advance subsequent procedures in accordance with WTO rules, spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press briefing.

When asked about US Senator Steve Daines' recent visit to China, He noted that economic and trade departments from both countries have maintained communication through various channels.

The spokesperson reiterated China's firm opposition to the US unilateral imposition of additional tariffs and its stance against the politicization, weaponization, and instrumentalization of economic and trade issues.

China is willing to engage in candid dialogue with the United States based on mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
