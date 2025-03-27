China offers way out for global green industry: UN official
At the Boao Forum for Asia, Wang Xiaojun, the trust fund director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), highlighted China's leading role in the green industry and its remarkable contributions to the global green transformation.
