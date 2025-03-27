Former deputy head of top economic planner under probe
Xu Xianping, a former deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.
The probe is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to a statement released on Thursday.
