News / Nation

National defense ministry refutes G7's smear on China

Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
China's Defense Ministry rejected a G7 statement, reaffirming its no-first-use nuclear policy and defensive strategy.
Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday refuted a statement by the G7, emphasizing China's policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons and its defensive nuclear strategy.

Spokesperson Wu Qian made the remarks at a press conference while responding to a query regarding the content of a joint statement of the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The statement, which is strongly condemned and resolutely opposed by China, ignores facts and is a vicious smear on China and a brutal interference in China's internal affairs, according to Wu.

"China has been maintaining its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level required for national security. The G7 should reflect on its own actions and has no qualification to criticize China," he said.

Regarding the East and South China Seas, China is engaging in peaceful dialogue and consultation with relevant countries to resolve disputes, and remains steadfast in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson stated.

As for Taiwan, it is an inalienable part of China, and the Taiwan question brooks no foreign interference, he said, adding that any attempt to split the island from its motherland will inevitably end in complete failure.

"We urge the G7 to abandon its Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, and stop lecturing and pointing fingers at others. Such an approach will not work on the Chinese military," Wu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
