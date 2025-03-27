﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Chinese, US militaries advancing exchanges as planned

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
Exchanges between the Chinese and US militaries are progressing as planned, as the two sides have reached initial agreements in this regard.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

Exchanges between the Chinese and US militaries are progressing as planned, as the two sides have reached initial agreements in this regard, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said a stable China-US military relationship serves the common interests of both countries and is also the expectation of the international community.

Wu underscored that the development of China-US military ties should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. He called for enhanced communication and dialogue between the two sides to properly handle differences and disputes.

"We hope that, with joint efforts from both sides, the China-US military relations will achieve a sound and stable development," Wu added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     