Chinese, US militaries advancing exchanges as planned

Exchanges between the Chinese and US militaries are progressing as planned, as the two sides have reached initial agreements in this regard, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said a stable China-US military relationship serves the common interests of both countries and is also the expectation of the international community.

Wu underscored that the development of China-US military ties should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. He called for enhanced communication and dialogue between the two sides to properly handle differences and disputes.

"We hope that, with joint efforts from both sides, the China-US military relations will achieve a sound and stable development," Wu added.