News / Nation

China slams US auto tariffs as violation of WTO regulations

Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
The US move to impose tariffs on auto imports violates World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations and undermines the rule-based multilateral trading system.
Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

The US move to impose tariffs on auto imports violates World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations and undermines the rule-based multilateral trading system, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo's remarks came after US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 25 percent tariffs on all vehicles and foreign-made auto parts imported into the United States.

According to reports, the tariffs on automobiles will take effect next week, a move that has already rattled the global auto industry.

"China has noted the responses from major US trading partners," Guo said at a regular news briefing, stressing that there are no winners in a trade or tariff war, and that no country's development and prosperity can be achieved through imposing tariffs.

"The US move violates WTO regulations, undermines the rule-based multilateral trading system, and harms the common interests of all countries. Such an action does not help address Washington's own problems," the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
