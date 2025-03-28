|   
News / Nation

Tremors felt in China's Yunnan as 7.9-magnitude quake strikes Myanmar

Strong tremors were felt in some cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province bordering Myanmar, after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 pm Friday.
Strong tremors were felt in some cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province bordering Myanmar, after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 pm Friday. No casualties have been reported in Yunnan so far.

Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming came or stayed outdoors to escape danger, upon feeling the quake tremor.

Li Zhihao, a resident in the city of Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture bordering Myanmar, said he felt a tremor lasting nearly one minute.

The epicenter was monitored at 21.85 degrees north latitude and 95.95 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, said a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
Yunnan
Kunming
Xishuangbanna
Special Reports
