Tremors felt in China's Yunnan as 7.9-magnitude quake strikes Myanmar
15:37 UTC+8, 2025-03-28 0
Strong tremors were felt in some cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province bordering Myanmar, after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 pm Friday.
15:37 UTC+8, 2025-03-28 0
Strong tremors were felt in some cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province bordering Myanmar, after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 pm Friday. No casualties have been reported in Yunnan so far.
Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming came or stayed outdoors to escape danger, upon feeling the quake tremor.
Li Zhihao, a resident in the city of Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture bordering Myanmar, said he felt a tremor lasting nearly one minute.
The epicenter was monitored at 21.85 degrees north latitude and 95.95 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, said a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Center.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports