﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

2 people injured in China's Yunnan after Myanmar quake

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
Two people were reported injured in southwest China's Yunnan Province after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar Friday.
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

Two people were reported injured in southwest China's Yunnan Province after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar Friday, according to the provincial earthquake agency.

Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming, some 776 km from the China-Myanmar border, went or stayed outdoors to escape danger upon feeling the quake tremors.

Strong tremors were felt in several prefectures and cities across Yunnan, including Xishuangbanna, Baoshan, Dehong, and Pu'er, local sources told Xinhua.

Ceiling lamps were seen swaying and windows trembling in residents' homes, and flower pots fell from their balconies in Tengchong and Ruili. The injured people were in Ruili.

A total of 646 rescuers and 14 dogs of the provincial fire and rescue authority have been mobilized for rescue operations.

As of 3:30pm, local traffic, telecommunication, and Internet services functioned normally.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yunnan
Kunming
Xishuangbanna
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     