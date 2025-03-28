2 people injured in China's Yunnan after Myanmar quake

Two people were reported injured in southwest China's Yunnan Province after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar Friday, according to the provincial earthquake agency.

Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming, some 776 km from the China-Myanmar border, went or stayed outdoors to escape danger upon feeling the quake tremors.

Strong tremors were felt in several prefectures and cities across Yunnan, including Xishuangbanna, Baoshan, Dehong, and Pu'er, local sources told Xinhua.

Ceiling lamps were seen swaying and windows trembling in residents' homes, and flower pots fell from their balconies in Tengchong and Ruili. The injured people were in Ruili.

A total of 646 rescuers and 14 dogs of the provincial fire and rescue authority have been mobilized for rescue operations.

As of 3:30pm, local traffic, telecommunication, and Internet services functioned normally.