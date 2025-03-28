﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Boao forum 2025 concludes with consensus reached

Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.
Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.

This year's meeting mainly reached consensus in five aspects, namely, to firmly uphold multilateralism, strengthen regional cooperation and promote regional economic integration, implement the United Nations' sustainable development goals, pursue innovation-driven growth, and advocate dialogue and exchanges to enhance understanding and trust and jointly address challenges, Zhang Jun, BFA secretary general, said at the closing press conference.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals. Running from March 25 to 28, this year's conference is themed "Asia in the Changing World: Toward a Shared Future."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Hainan
Zhang Jun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     