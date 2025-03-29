China to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan in emergency humanitarian aid

China has decided to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency said on Saturday.

At the request of the Myanmar government, China will also send two rescue teams and supply tents, blankets, first-aid kits, food and drinking water -- items that are urgently needed in affected areas, said spokesperson Li Ming.

The first batch of supplies is scheduled for delivery on Monday, according to the agency. China will offer further assistance based on Myanmar's needs, it added.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday. The information team of Myanmar's State Administration Council said 1,002 people have been killed, 2,376 were injured, and 30 remain missing.