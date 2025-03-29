|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan in emergency humanitarian aid

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0
China has decided to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts
Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0

China has decided to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency said on Saturday.

At the request of the Myanmar government, China will also send two rescue teams and supply tents, blankets, first-aid kits, food and drinking water -- items that are urgently needed in affected areas, said spokesperson Li Ming.

The first batch of supplies is scheduled for delivery on Monday, according to the agency. China will offer further assistance based on Myanmar's needs, it added.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday. The information team of Myanmar's State Administration Council said 1,002 people have been killed, 2,376 were injured, and 30 remain missing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     