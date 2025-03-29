|   
News / Nation

Missing Chinese student in Amsterdam confirmed dead

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
The missing Chinese student in Amsterdam, Luo Shengmen, has been confirmed as the body previously discovered by Dutch police during their search in the Nieuwe Meer water area.
Ti Gong

Missing person notice on Luo Shengmen

Dutch police have confirmed that a body discovered earlier belongs to Luo Shengmen, a 23-year-old Chinese student who had been reported missing in Amsterdam.

Authorities found the body on March 21 while searching the Nieuwe Meer, following the disappearance of Luo, a master's student at the University of Amsterdam, who had been missing since February 23, Xinhua Daily reported.

Police confirmed his identity through DNA testing. The cause of death remains under investigation, and all possibilities are being considered.

Luo, a graduate of Tsinghua University's Department of Philosophy, arrived in Amsterdam in August 2024 to pursue a master's degree at the University of Amsterdam.


The body found in a Dutch waterway has been confirmed as Tsinghua University graduate Luo Shengmen.

﻿
﻿
