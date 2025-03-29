Chinese military warns Philippines against provoking incidents

Chinese military conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea on Friday, said a spokesperson.

The action took place amid ongoing efforts by the Philippines to enlist countries outside the region for so-called "joint patrols" and hype and spread its unlawful claims in the South China Sea, said Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.

The Philippine moves have sown destabilizing factors and undermined peace and stability in the region, Tian added.

"We warn the Philippine side against provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea," said the spokesperson, adding that seeking external support would prove futile.

The forces under the Southern Theater Command will remain on high alert and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, said Tian.