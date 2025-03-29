﻿
News / Nation

More than 800 houses in southwest China damaged in Myanmar earthquake

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0
The homes of 847 households in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province that borders Myanmar, were damaged in a massive earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

As of Saturday noon, a total of 2,840 people in the city, which is about 300 km from the epicenter, have been affected, according to sources from the Ruili municipal government.

Following the quake, local governments have deployed task forces for disaster relief, monitoring geological hazards, inspecting water conservancy projects, repairing electrical facilities, and carrying out emergency road maintenance.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the quake and have received medical treatment. The city government is currently assessing the extent of the losses suffered by local residents.

Water, electricity, transportation and communication in Ruili have returned to normal.

So far the devastating quake has killed 1,002 people, injured 2,376 and left 30 missing in Myanmar.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
