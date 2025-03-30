14 Chinese nationals injured in Myanmar earthquake: Chinese embassy
2025-03-30
Fourteen Chinese nationals were injured in Friday's earthquake in Myanmar, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar confirmed on Sunday.
20:16 UTC+8, 2025-03-30 0
The embassy said it would send staff to Yangon People's Hospital to visit Chinese nationals who had been transferred from severely-hit Mandalay for treatment.
Around 1,700 people have been killed so far in the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, according to Myanmar's authorities.
