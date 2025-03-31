3 Chinese killed, 14 others injured in Myanmar's quake: Chinese embassy
19:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-31
19:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-31 0
The death toll of Chinese nationals from Myanmar's earthquake has risen to three, as 14 other Chinese citizens were injured till 18:00 Beijing time on Monday, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar confirmed.
