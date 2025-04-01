|   
News / Nation

Multiple forces of PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island

Xinhua
  09:01 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday started to conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island, said a spokesperson.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday started to conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island, said a spokesperson.

The theater command organized its army, navy, air and rocket forces to close in on Taiwan Island from multiple directions, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the theater command.

According to Shi, these drills mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade of key areas and sea lanes to test the joint operation capabilities of the troops.

The drills serve as a stern warning and forceful deterrent against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and are a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity, Shi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
