China Coast Guard conducts law-enforcement patrols around Taiwan in accordance with one-China principle

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels on Tuesday conducted law-enforcement patrols in waters around Taiwan Island in accordance with the one-China principle, said a spokesperson.

CCG fleets carried out drills such as inspection, capture, interception and detention operations against unwarranted vessels, said Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the CCG's East China Sea Bureau.

Taiwan is a province of China, and these drills are concrete actions to exercise legitimate jurisdiction and control over the island in accordance with the one-China principle, Zhu said.