News / Nation

China to take countermeasures following US visa restrictions on Chinese officials

Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
China vowed reciprocal countermeasures after the US imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to Xizang.
China on Tuesday said that it will take reciprocal countermeasures in response to an announcement by the United States of visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

What the United States has done constitutes gross interference in Xizang affairs, which fall under China's internal affairs, and is a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," Guo said.

He noted that Xizang is open to all, and there have been no restrictions on the entry of foreigners, adding that the region receives a large number of foreign travelers and people from various sectors every year, with 320,000 foreign tourists entering in 2024 alone.

Considering the region's special geographic and climate conditions, Guo said it is entirely necessary for the government to take certain lawful measures to manage and protect visiting foreign nationals.

He said that China welcomes foreigners to Xizang for visiting, tourism, and business purposes, but they must abide by Chinese laws and relevant regulations.

"We oppose the groundless slander of the status quo of human rights, religion, and cultural development in Xizang, and oppose the interference and sabotage practices of foreign officials in the name of performing their duties in the region," he said.

China urges the US side to honor its commitments on Xizang-related issues, stop conniving or supporting "Xizang independence" forces, and stop using Xizang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
