News / Nation

China forecasts 21% rise in cross-border trips over Qingming Festival holiday

Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
China's border crossings will see 2.1 million daily trips during Qingming Festival, up 21.4 percent year-on-year.
Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0

China's border crossings are expected to handle an average of 2.1 million daily inbound and outbound trips during the upcoming Qingming Festival holiday, a 21.4 percent year-on-year increase, authorities announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the National Immigration Administration noted that a surge in travelers returning to the mainland for ancestral visits – including those from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, along with overseas Chinese – is expected during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday from April 4 to 6, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day.

The NIA has implemented measures to ensure smooth border operations, including opening additional clearance lanes at key land crossings and airports, the statement said.

Authorities will work to manage peak traffic flows and enhance transport services, the NIA said in the statement.

The administration has advised travelers to make plans ahead and seek assistance if needed. The NIA's 12367 hotline and on-site immigration officers will be available to help with any clearance issues.

Source: Xinhua
