Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle crash in Anhui leaves 3 dead

A Xiaomi SU7 Standard Edition was involved in a fatal accident in the neighboring Anhui Province on March 29, leaving three people dead. The accident occurred on the Dezhou–Shangrao Expressway.

On April 1, Xiaomi issued a statement on its official account on Weibo, China's equivalent of X (formerly Twitter), expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy.

According to preliminary data released by the company, the vehicle was operating in Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) mode at 116 kilometers per hour before the accident. The highway section where the crash occurred had been modified due to road construction, redirecting traffic into the opposite lane with barriers in place.

The vehicle detected an obstacle ahead, issued a warning, and began decelerating. Shortly afterward, the driver took control, further reducing speed and steering. However, the car collided with a concrete barrier at an estimated speed of 97 km/h.

Following the crash, Xiaomi stated that it promptly contacted the vehicle owner and confirmed that the driver at the time was not the registered owner. Emergency services were immediately notified, including ambulance services and local authorities. Police arrived at the scene and launched a full investigation.