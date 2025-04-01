PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts drills in waters to north, south, east of Taiwan Island

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday conducted multi-subject drills in waters to north, south, and east of Taiwan Island.

The theater command organized its vessel and aircraft formations, in coordination with conventional missile troops and long-range rocket launching systems, to conduct drills of air interception, assault on maritime targets, strikes on ground objects, and joint blockade and control, according to the theater command.

These drills were aimed at testing the troops' capabilities of carrying out integrated operations, seizure of operational control, and multi-directional precision strikes, the theater command added.