China unveils historic lunar sample exhibition in Beijing

News / Nation

For the first time, lunar samples collected from the Moon's near and far sides are put on display together at an exhibition that opened Tuesday in Beijing.
For the first time, lunar samples collected from the Moon's near and far sides are put on display together at an exhibition that opened Tuesday in Beijing.

The exhibition at the National Museum of China is themed around China's lunar exploration program over two decades and jointly hosted by the museum and the China National Space Administration.

The samples were collected by China's Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions.

The exhibition also displays hundreds of valuable artifacts as well as pictures and documents related to China's lunar exploration program that was officially approved in 2004.

According to the organizers, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the country's lunar exploration efforts, highlighting its historical background, development, major achievements, and future goals.

The exhibition will run for two months.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Beijing
National Museum of China
