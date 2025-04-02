|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Defense spokesperson says PLA's drills around Taiwan 'legitimate, necessary, reasonable'

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
China's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that recent PLA drills near Taiwan are legitimate, necessary, and reasonable.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday said that the latest multi-subject drills conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in waters around the Taiwan Island are completely legitimate, necessary, and reasonable.

Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks in response to a relevant query.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday conducted multi-subject drills in waters to the north, south, and east of Taiwan Island.

On Wednesday, the Shandong aircraft carrier task group was deployed to simulate strikes on ground and maritime targets in areas to the east of the island.

In his remarks, Zhang condemned the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for recklessly carrying out provocative actions to seek "Taiwan independence," and escalating tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The PLA's drills demonstrated the determination and will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, serving as a strong deterrent to separatists who intentionally instigate conflicts, Zhang said.

Noting that "Taiwan independence" and peace in the Strait are as irreconcilable as fire and water, Zhang said that those who play with fire will eventually get themselves burned.

"The more provocations they make, the faster they will meet their demise," Zhang said.

The spokesperson also said that certain countries – if they truly wish for peace and stability in the Strait – must adhere to the one-China principle and stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The PLA will continue to intensify military training and preparedness, enhance its real combat capabilities to counter secessionist attempts and foreign interference, resolutely crush all "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and firmly advance the process of China's national reunification, Zhang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     