PLA conducts long-range live-fire drills in waters of East China Sea
11:03 UTC+8, 2025-04-02 0
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said its ground force on Wednesday conducted long-range live-fire drills in waters of the East China Sea according to training plans of the "Strait Thunder-2025A" exercise.
The drills involve precision strikes on simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities, and have achieved desired effects, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the theater command.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
