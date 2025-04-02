Putin urges Russia, China to further strengthen strategic cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called on Russia and China to consistently enhance their strategic cooperation amid global turbulence.

Putin made the remarks when meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Kremlin.

During the meeting, Putin conveyed his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed satisfaction over the effective implementation of the consensus reached between the two countries' heads of state.

He noted that Russia-China relations continue to develop at a high level, with practical cooperation deepening in various fields and the ongoing "Russia-China Year of Culture" generating enthusiastic public support, further solidifying the foundation of bilateral friendship.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War this year, Putin extended an invitation for Chinese representatives to attend commemorative events in Russia.

He emphasized the shared historical significance of celebrating victories over Nazi fascism and Japanese militarism, stating that Russia is fully making preparations for the occasion.

He added that this milestone should propel Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights and strengthen multilateral collaboration within frameworks such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS.

Amid global turbulence, Putin stressed the need for both nations to consistently send a strong signal of enhanced strategic coordination to the world.

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed warm regards from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Putin.

He highlighted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have matured into a resilient and stable partnership characterized by deepening political trust, closer strategic alignment, and sustained practical cooperation.

This cooperation, he noted, has safeguarded both nations' development and shared interests in major international and regional affairs.

Wang said that China-Russia collaboration "never targets third parties" and remains impervious to external interference, emphasizing that the relationship will "keep broadening, not stagnate", with a vision oriented to the long-term future.

He recalled that over 80 years ago, the peoples of China and the Soviet Union fought tenaciously on the Asian and European fronts, sacrificing immensely to defeat Japanese militarism and Nazi fascism, thereby contributing decisively to global peace.

Today, as pivotal stabilizing forces in a turbulent world, China and Russia must jointly uphold the outcomes of World War II, defend the post-war international order, and reinforce the United Nations' central role in the global system.

Both countries, he said, are committed to advancing multilateralism and democratizing international relations.

He said that the two countries have aligned their plans to support each other's 80th-anniversary commemorative events, expressing confidence that the leaders' engagements this year will further promote bilateral ties.

During his visit, Wang also held multiple rounds of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss bilateral and international issues.