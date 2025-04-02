|   
News / Nation

China extends anti-dumping probe into EU brandy

China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it would extend the duration of an anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union.
China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it would extend the duration of an anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union.

Given the complexity of the case and in accordance with relevant regulations, the ministry has decided to further extend the probe until July 5, 2025, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry initiated the investigation on January 5 last year, following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry. Last December, the investigation was extended until April 5 this year.

The anti-dumping investigation looks at spirits obtained by distilling grape wine in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, according to the ministry.

Since October 11 last year, China has imposed temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating from the EU.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
