﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

First batch of China Red Cross aid supplies arrives in Mandalay, Myanmar

Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
The first batch of aid supplies from the Red Cross Society of China arrived in Mandalay, the epicenter of Myanmar's recent 7.9-magnitude earthquake, on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0

The first batch of aid supplies from the Red Cross Society of China arrived in Mandalay, the epicenter of Myanmar's recent 7.9-magnitude earthquake, on Wednesday, according to the RCSC.

The supplies include over 4,900 relief items such as tents, blankets, folding beds, and family kits to support the affected households. The Myanmar Red Cross will distribute these items with assistance from an RCSC rescue team, which had previously entered Myanmar and is also helping set up shelters.

Following the deadly quake on March 28, the RCSC promptly donated 1.5 million yuan (US$208,900) in emergency funding. At the request of Myanmar, the RCSC dispatched relief supplies to the disaster-stricken area and deployed a rescue team to the epicenter to conduct humanitarian operations.

Currently, 15 RCSC rescuers in Mandalay are conducting search-and-rescue operations, providing medical assistance and psychological support to those in need.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     