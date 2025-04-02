|   
News / Nation

Chinese embassy delivers cash assistance to Myanmar's Red Cross Society

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has delivered cash assistance worth 1.5 million yuan (US$206,700) to the Myanmar Red Cross Society.
Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2025-04-02

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has delivered cash assistance worth 1.5 million yuan (US$206,700) to the Myanmar Red Cross Society.

Minister Counselor Cao Jing met here on Tuesday with Myo Nyunt, president of the Myanmar Red Cross Society, and handed over the cash aid offered by the Red Cross Society of China.

Cao said that China expresses sincere condolences to the Myanmar government and people for the casualties and property losses caused by Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake.

The Chinese government has decided to provide 100 million yuan of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief assistance to Myanmar, as numerous Chinese rescue teams have been working in the quake-affected areas, according to Cao.

"The assistance from the Red Cross Society of China once again demonstrates the profound friendship of the Chinese people towards the Myanmar people," Cao noted.

Myo Nyunt thanked the Chinese side for coming to the aid immediately and extending a helping hand to the Myanmar people.

The Myanmar Red Cross Society is willing to make joint efforts with China to overcome difficulties and rebuild its homeland as soon as possible, said Myo Nyunt. (1 yuan equals US$0.14)

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
