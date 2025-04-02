An exchange meeting with diplomatic envoys on Xinjiang's economic and social development, as well as on human rights protection, was held in Beijing on Monday, with 70 foreign guests from 43 countries and international organizations in attendance. Many foreign envoys in China commended the region's achievements in stability and development.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, who has visited Xinjiang multiple times, stated that today's Xinjiang stands as a testament to development, connectivity, and innovation. He noted that the region has made remarkable progress in infrastructure, green energy, and the digital economy.

Cuban Ambassador to China Alberto Blanco Silva, highlighted Xinjiang's rapid economic growth and social stability, calling so-called "forced labor" by certain Western media outlets groundless. He expressed optimism about deepening cooperation between Cuba and Xinjiang in agriculture, energy, and tourism.

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev emphasized Xinjiang's role as a key hub for regional cooperation within the SCO. He noted that the region has made important contributions to the organization's efforts in countering terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

"For a long time, some Western countries have misunderstood and deliberately smeared Xinjiang. Certain politicians, who have never been to the region and know little about it, have fabricated false claims such as ‘genocide' and ‘forced labor,'" said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He stressed that the pursuit of a better life by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang will not be disrupted by groundless accusations and external interference.