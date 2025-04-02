﻿
News / Nation

PLA deploys Shandong aircraft carrier to simulate strikes in areas to east of Taiwan Island

Xinhua
  16:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
The PLA Eastern Theater Command deployed the Shandong carrier group Wednesday to simulate strikes east of Taiwan.
Xinhua
  16:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command on Wednesday deployed the Shandong aircraft carrier task group to simulate strikes on ground and maritime targets in areas to the east of Taiwan Island, said a spokesperson.

The Shandong aircraft carrier task group, in coordination with naval and air units, conducted drills focusing on vessel-aircraft coordination, seizure of area air superiority, and strike on ground and maritime targets, according to Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the theater command.

The drills were aimed at evaluating the troops' capabilities of integrated operations inside and outside the island chain, multi-dimensional blockade and control, and joint operations of multiple services, added the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
